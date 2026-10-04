Alexis Wilkins has spent the past few years building a career in country music while also becoming increasingly involved in conservative politics.

Now, the 27-year-old singer has another major life change to share — one involving FBI Director Kash Patel.

Wilkins revealed the news Sunday (Oct. 4) with a playful post that gave followers a pretty big clue about what had happened.

Alexis Wilkins Announces Her Engagement

Wilkins shared a photo of herself and Patel on X with the caption, “Went and got the law involved.”

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The post revealed that Patel, 46, had proposed, making the couple officially engaged.

Wilkins and Patel have been dating since at least 2023. She was by his side when Patel was sworn in as the ninth director of the FBI on Feb. 21, 2025, after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

How Alexis Wilkins Met Kash Patel

Wilkins previously shared some details about their relationship during a July 2025 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show.

She told host Megyn Kelly that she met Patel at an event at a friend's house in Nashville.

The “That Girl” singer spent some of her childhood in England and Switzerland but told Kelly that she grew up primarily in Arkansas.

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Her country music career began long before her relationship with Patel became public.

Wilkins is also a former Rumble host and released her debut EP, Grit, in April 2023. Outside of music, she has served as an ambassador for Turning Point USA and a contributor to The Unity Project.