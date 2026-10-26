Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are officially married!

The couple tied the knot Saturday (Oct. 24) at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. The church is also where Hannity proposed over Christmas in 2024.

Hannity and Earhardt exchanged vows surrounded by their children, family, and close friends. Country music stars Lee Greenwood and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts were among the guests.

Where Did Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Get Married?

The bride wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown, while Hannity wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants, according to Fox News.

Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife. To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families, and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined.

They also emphasized the importance of faith in their relationship.

“Our faith has always been at the center of our relationship, and we truly believe God brought us together,” they said.

Read More: 15 Shortest Marriages in Country Music History

The ceremony was followed by a private reception at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach.

Other notable guests included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, Lara Trump, Eric Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Which Country Music Stars Attended Sean + Ainsley’s Wedding?

Greenwood, best known for his patriotic anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.,” and LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, were among the music stars in attendance.

The wedding brought together guests from television, politics, and music to celebrate the couple’s new chapter.

Were Sean + Ainsley Married Before?

Both Hannity and Earhardt were married before finding each other.

Hannity was married to Jill Rhodes for more than 20 years before they divorced in 2019. They share two children, Patrick and Merri Kelly.

Read More: 25 Perfect Wedding Anniversary Songs for a Country Couple

Earhardt married Kevin McKinney in 2005, and their marriage ended in 2009. She later married Will Proctor in 2012.

They announced their separation in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2019. They share a daughter, Hayden.