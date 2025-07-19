Josh Lucas got hitched!

The Yellowstone star revealed on Friday (July 18) that he and Brianna Ruffalo tied the knot in Rome.

Lucas shared a romantic carousel of images from their wedding celebration on Instagram, and his big day appeared to be intimate, joyful, and full of love.

The actor posted three stunning black-and-white photos featuring himself alongside his beautiful bride.

In the images, Ruffalo dazzles in a white dress with intricate lace detailing and a matching veil, while the Sweet Home Alabama star opts for a classic black suit.

In a follow-up post, Lucas shared two additional photos, thanking everyone who helped make his "dream" wedding a reality.

Based on the photos, the couple appears to have tied the knot inside Vatican City.

Ruffalo is a meteorologist for ABC7 in Los Angeles, and although the couple got engaged last year, they have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Who Does Josh Lucas Play on Yellowstone?

Lucas portrayed the younger version of John Dutton—the character played by Kevin Costner—in flashback scenes throughout Yellowstone's run.

His appearances added depth to the complicated legacy of the Dutton patriarch, making his role a fan favorite as the show captivated audiences.

Yellowstone, TV's most-watched series on Paramount Network, wrapped up its five-season run on December 15, 2024.