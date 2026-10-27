Walker Montgomery, son of country singer John Michael Montgomery, is married! Walker tied the knot with Krista Slaubaugh, one half of country duo Tigirlily Gold, on Friday, Oct. 23, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

The couple welcomed 130 guests to their “elevated western” wedding, complete with a black-tie western dress code, boots for dancing, and personal touches that reflected their lives as country artists.

From handwritten vows over morning coffee to a first dance set to a country song, the celebration centered on the couple’s relationship and the everyday moments they cherish.

What Was Walker + Krista's Wedding Like?

Walker, 27, and Krista, 28, asked guests to follow a black-tie western dress code and bring boots for dancing. The bride traded her bridal shoes for Dan Post boots after the ceremony, while Walker wore custom black boots from The Boot Builder.



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Before the outdoor ceremony, the couple privately exchanged handwritten vows over coffee. They also had their wedding portraits and videos taken ahead of time so they could relax and enjoy the celebration after saying “I do.”

What Songs Did Walker + Krista Choose for Their Wedding?

George Strait’s “Blue Clear Sky” played as Walker and Krista were pronounced husband and wife. At the reception, they shared their first dance to James Bonamy’s “I Don’t Think I Will.”

According to People, the couple also spoke about what they admired most about each other. Krista described Walker as someone who made her feel “extremely safe and protected,” supported her dreams, and made her laugh.

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“He is truly the one person in this world who I can’t get enough of,” she said. She also emphasized how much they enjoyed traveling and making memories together, while cherishing everyday life just as much.

Walker, meanwhile, admired Krista’s ability to find the positive in almost any situation, adding, “She puts me in a good mood and she is my best friend.”

What Is Walker + Krista's Love Story?

Walker proposed on May 26, 2025, during a surprise getaway to Highlands, North Carolina. The proposal took place beside a pond surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The couple first met in fall 2023, when Walker performed a concert in Kansas City, Missouri. Nearly a year and a half after their engagement, the two country artists made it official with a wedding that reflected their shared lives and love of country music.