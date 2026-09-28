Cody Johnson knows how to run a tour, and Walker Montgomery says you can see it in the way his entire crew treats people.

Montgomery, the son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery, recently joined me on Taste of Country Nights and talked about his time on the road with Johnson.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Cody Johnson Runs His Tour Differently Than Most [EXCLUSIVE]

Most larger-scale country tours will have some sort of catering backstage for the crew on hand. But Montgomery said the catering at Johnson's show was exceptional, with plenty of steak and fried chicken, but the food wasn't what impressed him the most.

He said Johnson runs his tour like a "tight ship," and that really stood out to him.

"When your whole crew, your whole band treats my guys like you're one of them, you're like you're supposed to be there, that comes from the top to me, so I think that's a real testament to how he runs his organization."

It sounds like Johnson has created the kind of tour where everyone is treated like they belong, whether they're part of his regular crew or just coming along for the ride.

Read More: Cody Johnson Reveals What George Strait Said That ‘Meant the World to Me

And apparently, the food isn't too bad either. Montgomery joked that it was definitely better than the typical county fair barbecue.

I've had the pleasure of interviewing hundreds of country artists over the years, and when they talk about good backstage vibes, a few names come up constantly. Johnson's is usually one of them. Now we see why, and we have confirmation that it's true.

Cody Johnson's 10 Best Songs Prove He's a Top-Tier Entertainer Cody Johnson has a way of captivating his fans with his heartfelt delivery and powerful, rugged vocals. His ability to get a crowd fired up and also draw them in for a sentimental ballad is unmatched. Although most know him for his hits "Human" and "'Til You Can't," Johnson has been rocking the stage for quite some time. Here are the 10 songs that show CoJo at his very best. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose