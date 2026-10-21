Brothers Osborne aren't shy about where they stand politically, but that didn't stop John and TJ Osborne from teaming up with Cody Johnson for a new song called "Born and Raised Hell," which will be included on their upcoming album, Watertown, which drops Oct. 23.

Brothers Osborne Put Political Differences Aside to Make New Music With Cody Johnson [EXCLUSIVE]

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights, the brothers opened up about collaborating with Johnson despite what they described as political differences.

The conversation touched on the divide that can exist between artists and fans in country music, but TJ Osborne made it clear that he doesn't believe those differences should prevent people from working together.

Read More: The Most Politically Outspoken Country Singers

John and TJ Osborne consider themselves liberal, while Johnson is generally associated with a different political perspective. But when it came time to make music together, that wasn't what mattered.

A Mercury Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 UMG Recordings, Inc. Brothers Osborne - Watertown

"If we want people to accept us for who we are, then it'd be ridiculous not to extend that same thing back out to whoever," TJ explained.

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The brothers know they're not going to agree with everybody in country music. They also know that doesn't mean they can't respect someone, get along with them or make a great song together.

Brothers Osborne Say Cody Johnson Is 'One of the Coolest Dudes Ever'

TJ acknowledged that he and his brother have a different political outlook than many country artists and fans, but he doesn't see that as a reason to avoid working with somebody, and honestly, we need more of this narrative in country music.

"There are some people that are just bad people, like regardless of where you stand, and Cody is not one of them. He's like one of the coolest dudes ever."

TJ admitted that he and Johnson probably have their differences, but that wasn't the point of their collaboration.

"I'm sure we have our differences, but that's not what this was about," he said. "It was about us collaborating on things that we do well together."

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