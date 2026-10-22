Cody Johnson has made a career out of staying true to himself, but the country star recently revealed that his biggest dream had little to do with becoming famous.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, the Texas native reflected on his journey from cowboy to country music star and the life he always hoped to build for his family.

It turns out, Johnson has already accomplished something he first dreamed about when he was just 8 years old.

What Was Cody Johnson’s Childhood Dream?

Johnson explained that he never set out to become the country star he is today. Instead, he wanted to make enough money to provide a good life for his wife and children, with land, a beautiful home and plenty of room for horses and cattle.

It was one of those things I said, ‘One of these days, if I can just make it enough financially to afford a piece of land and build my wife and my kids a big, nice house, and to have good horses and good cattle, that’s what I’m gonna spend my money on.’

Today, Johnson has that life on his Texas ranch, where he and his wife are raising their three children surrounded by the animals and open land he always wanted.

Read More: Here's Why Cody Johnson Won ACM Entertainer of the Year In 2026

The dream started long before his music career. When asked how old he was when he first imagined owning land, building a home, and raising a family with horses and cattle, Johnson had a simple answer: “When I was about 8 years old.”

Cody Johnson Never Thought He Could Have It All

While Johnson has become one of country music’s most respected artists, he admitted that achieving both musical success and his dream of owning a cattle ranch once felt almost impossible.

“Truthfully, at my core, I didn’t feel like I was capable of attaining a goal that big,” he explained. “To be a huge country music star and own a cattle ranch? It was like… I felt like there was a ceiling of, ‘Well, I’m only allowed to go to here.’”

Read More: How Luke Combs Helped Launch Cody Johnson Worldwide

Johnson’s career has taken him far beyond what he imagined as a little boy, but he hasn’t lost sight of what matters most to him. Even as Nashville tried to change his image, including suggesting he trade his signature cowboy hat for a baseball cap, he stayed true to who he was.

That authenticity has become part of his identity as an artist. With his latest album, Banks of the Trinity, Johnson continues to share the music that brought him this far.

Get our free mobile app

But perhaps the sweetest part of his success is knowing that the little boy who dreamed of a home, a family, and a ranch has grown up to live the life he once imagined.