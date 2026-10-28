Cody Johnson has made a name for himself as one of country music's biggest stars, but before the record deals and sold-out shows, he was living a much rougher life.

Cody Johnson Reveals He Used To Fight Cowboys Just For Fun

During a 2025 interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, Johnson revealed that back in the day, he and his buddies would sometimes drive to an entirely different town for one reason: To fight cowboys.

Photo by Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash a neon cowboy bar sign lit up at night

No, I'm not kidding. Johnson was a bull rider before he became a country star, and he says that lifestyle could get pretty rough.

"I mean, I used to ride bulls, and so it was pretty rough. Like, we would drive to a completely different town just because we got a phone call that somebody wanted to fight," Johnson recalled.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Think about that for a second. Most people aren't jumping in a truck and heading to another town because somebody wants to throw hands, but apparently, that was part of the deal back then.

Cody Johnson Took the Hard Road to Country Music

People sometimes ask Johnson what it was like playing honky-tonks before getting a record deal. His answer makes it clear that the road to country music success wasn't always pretty.

"It's rough," he laughed as he said.

Johnson has come a long way since those days. He's now one of country music's most successful artists, known for hits like "Til You Can't" and "The Painter," winning ACM Entertainer of the Year in 2025 and nominated for it at this year's CMA Awards on Nov. 18.

But his story is a reminder that the path to success doesn't always look glamorous. Before the big stages and chart-topping songs, Johnson was riding bulls, playing honky-tonks and apparently taking the occasional road trip to settle a score with a fellow cowboy.

Read More: Cody Johnson Reveals What George Strait Said That ‘Meant the World to Me’

It's safe to say those days were a little different from life on the road today for Johnson, as he has a luxury tour bus and lots of security always surrounding him.

A Few Of Our Favorite Cody Johnson Quotes A former bull rider, country music artist Cody Johnson is a force to be reckoned with. Following the breakout success of his albums Cowboy Like Me and Gotta Be Me, backed by hits “Wild As You" and "With You I Am", Cody is known for his no-nonsense attitude that he brings to his music as well as passionate, rowdy concerts, which include a sold-out performance in front of 74,177 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.