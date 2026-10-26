Brothers Osborne might be grown men, but some of their backstage snack requests make them feel like they're 12 years old.

I asked John and TJ Osborne on Taste of Country Nights what they require backstage before a show, and their answer included energy drinks, liquor and potato chips.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

That's not too unusual for a band on the road. But then they got into the candy, and things got pretty funny.

Brothers Osborne Say Their Backstage Snack Requests Make Them Feel 12

TJ Osborne said, "You know, that's amazing. We keep our tour rider quite simple. It's usually just like a lot of energy drinks, a lot of liquor, peanut M&M's, and maybe like a bag of potato chips."

But there's another snack that's become a backstage favorite: Nerds Clusters.

Photo by Cabri Caldwell on Unsplash Hands organizing various packaged foods into labeled wire baskets

John Osborne chimed in, "We have these Nerds Clusters, and that's not from us, but it's like our crew." TJ replied, "I don't know how they ended up on there."

John then said, "I don't know either, and I'm kind of glad they did."

Brothers Osborne Joke Their Snack List Sounds Like It's for Kids

The brothers admitted that if someone looked at their backstage snack list, they might get the wrong idea about who's eating all that candy.

John said, "I mean, if you look at half of our rider, you would think, 'Is this band 12 years old?'" they said. "But they're pretty awesome."

Nerds Clusters have become a hit with the crew, too. And when you're working long days on the road, apparently a little sugar can go a long way.

John said, "You know, our crew who's kind of walking around all day, they just pop a few Nerds Clusters. It's just like straight sugar to the vein, and then they go."

So there you have it. Brothers Osborne require energy drinks, liquor, peanut M&M's, potato chips and Nerds Clusters backstage.

It's a pretty simple list, even if it sounds like the snack table at a 12-year-old's birthday party.

Brothers Osborne New Music

Brothers Osborne just released their 5th studio album, Watertown, on Oct. 23.

The album features a collaboration with Cody Johnson as well, called, "Born and Raised Hell."