John Osborne, from Brothers Osborne, loves being a dad, but his twins are already running the show at home.

The Brothers Osborne singer joked about life with his young children, explaining that he's less of a parent in charge and more of a full-time servant... something very relatable to all of us parents.

John Osborne Jokes About Twins: ‘They’re Very Cute, If Not, They’d Be Up for Adoption’

Brothers Osborne were guests on Taste of Country Nights to talk about their new album, Watertown, which drops on Oct. 23.

A Mercury Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 UMG Recordings, Inc. Brothers Osborne - Watertown

When I asked him about his twins at home, Osborne lit up and said, "They're good, man. They are bossing me around every day. I am just, I am their servant," Osborne said while giggling. "They wake up and boss me around."

Read More: Brothers Osborne Put Political Differences Aside to Make New Music With Cody Johnson [EXCLUSIVE]

And while he's clearly head over heels for his kids, he isn't pretending parenthood is always easy.

"They're very, very cute. If they weren't, they'd be up for adoption because all I do is get yelled at all day," he jokes.

John Osborne Says His Twins Are Running the Show at Home

Osborne's comments hit home for parents of toddlers. The kids can drive you crazy one minute, and the next, you can't imagine life without them.

Despite the constant demands, the singer says being a father "is the best thing in the world. I love it. I miss them right now."

Of course, as any parent can tell you, missing your kids and spending an entire day with them can be two very different experiences.

John Osborne Jokes He Needs a Break From His Kids

Osborne admits that even when he misses his twins, it doesn't take long for the chaos to remind him why parenting can be exhausting.

Photo by Andrik Langfield on Unsplash a person holding the hand of a child

"Give me an hour with them, I'll be like, okay, can someone come watch my kids please? They are driving me nuts, but I love them to death."

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It's a pretty relatable confession from the singer, who makes it clear that the exhaustion comes with an awful lot of love. His twins may be calling the shots at home, but Osborne wouldn't trade being their dad for anything.

See Country Stars' Kids, Then + Now They grow up so fast! See how the children of Luke Bryan, Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn and more have grown over the years. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak