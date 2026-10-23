Brothers Osborne’s mom is at it again.

The last time I talked to John Osborne and T.J. Osborne on Taste of Country Nights, they told me their mom has a habit of giving away tickets to their shows to random people she meets.

That could be someone who helps her out at Lowe’s or just about anyone she happens to strike up a conversation with.

Apparently, Mama Osborne hasn't slowed down.

Brothers Osborne’s Mom Already Gave Away 400 Copies of Their New Album

When I recently caught up with Brothers Osborne, I asked if their mom was still handing out tickets. Instead, they told me about her latest giveaway, and it's a pretty big one.

The brothers had just gotten their first look at the physical copies of their new album, Watertown, during an unboxing.

They took about 400 copies home, knowing their mom had probably already made plans for some of them... but little did they know she had plans for all of them.

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"We actually, uh, so just, uh, the other day we did like an unboxing, and we got to see the first album and the first CDs for the first time," T.J. explained as John looked on, laughing.

"And we, uh, we took them all home because we're like, our mom's already assigned all of these to whoever she ran into that day, probably someone, you know, she loves her McDonald's sweet tea."

It turns out the brothers weren't exaggerating about their mom's generosity.

"At this point we already have like probably 400 CDs, uh, given away by our mother," TJ added.

Yes, you read that right. Their mom has apparently already given away around 400 copies of their new album before its release on Oct. 23.

A Mercury Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 UMG Recordings, Inc. Brothers Osborne - Watertown

While most artists spend months figuring out how to get their music into the hands of new listeners, Brothers Osborne's mom seems to have her own strategy, and it involves giving the music to just about anyone who crosses her path.

It's hard to blame her. She has two famous sons; I would be boasting about it everywhere I went as well.

T.J. joked that they are going to have to work a little harder to keep up with her giveaway habits, saying, "We got to make up for lost time here."

READ MORE: John Osborne Jokes About Twins: ‘They’re Very Cute, If Not, They’d Be Up for Adoption’ [EXCLUSIVE]

If you happen to run into the brothers' mom, there's a decent chance you'll leave with more than you bargained for. And if she's already handed out 400 copies, it's safe to say she's doing her part to spread the word about her sons' music.

Brothers Osborne Feature Cody Johnson on New 'Watertown' Album

Brothers Osborne released their fifth studio album, Watertown, which is themed around their small hometown in Maryland.

It features "Born and Raised Hell," a track with Cody Johnson.

The brothers have only featured one other artist on any of their albums, and that was Lee Ann Womack. She sang on a song titled "Loving Me Back" their first album, Pawn Shop, in 2016.

Brothers Osborne Through the Years From their breakout debut to today, take a look back at these memorable moments from Brothers Osborne 's country music career.