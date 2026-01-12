There’s playing a character — and then there’s raiding her closet.

Ali Larter is fully in her Landman era, and she’s not leaving empty-handed.

While attending the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 4, the actress revealed she swiped a few fashion favorites straight off the set of the hit Paramount+ series.

“I took the Leddy's cowboy boots, and I have the Agent Provocateur bra from episode 7,” Larter told People. “What else did I steal from her? Oh, a good pair of Wranglers. I have some jeans — got to have them.”

Angela would be proud.

A Role That’s Bold, Loud — and a Little Liberating

Larter plays Angela, the fiery, no-filter ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton’s character Tommy Norris in Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s oil-boom drama set in West Texas.

Since its debut in late 2024, the show has become a breakout hit — renewed for Season 3 just weeks after Season 2 premiered.

In true Angela fashion, Larter says the role has pushed her to shed expectations and fully embrace the wild side.

“Angela walks through life without the fear of judgment of others. She makes up her own rules,” she previously told People. “For me, that's so exciting to play, because I'm not like that... and you really can't be like that in most areas of life if you want to fit into the societal norms.”

But that kind of confidence doesn’t always come easy — especially when it involves swimsuits and high-stakes scenes.

“Anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult,” Larter admitted. “But when I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it.”

No room for insecurity — just boots, Wranglers, and a whole lot of attitude.

What’s Next for Angela (and Her Shenanigans)

Larter recently teased more chaos — and more chemistry — ahead for Landman.

She told Deadline that Season 3 will bring even more “shenanigans” between Angela and Tommy, a relationship that’s as messy as it is magnetic.

New episodes of Landman stream Sundays on Paramount+. Just don’t be surprised if Angela’s wardrobe starts shrinking — one stolen outfit at a time.