Ariat Is Selling Slippers That Look Just Like Their Signature Boots

There's a special bond between country folks and their boots. Anyone who owns a pair of boots understands they're not just shoes — they're a source of joy, style and confidence.

And now, thanks to Ariat, boot lovers can enjoy the look of their favorite pair with the comfort of a slipper. The veteran Western brand is selling cozy slippers that look just like their signature boots.

Fans of the brand can choose from a variety of styles and colors at Ariat.com. They come in men's, women's and children's varieties, too.

The slipper boots features Ariat's signature stitching or their logo stamped on the top. There are even slippers made from leather that look like the brand's exotic materials, such as Ostrich. The "tooled" leather options provide a unique take on traditional house shoes.

Ariat's slippers also have sturdy rubber soles for those quick runs outside to get the mail or take out the trash.

