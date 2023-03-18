Bailey Zimmerman Plots ‘Religiously the Album,’ Drops Title Track

Just over a year after releasing his debut single, "Fall in Love," Bailey Zimmerman is ready to go full throttle with his first full-length album. The budding country artist plans to released Religiously the Album on May 12.

“The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal,” Zimmerman shares in a statement. "Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y’all for the love and support, this album is for you.”

The album's cover art features a black and white photo of Zimmerman grasping the straps of his backpack, looking at the camera with tears streaming down his face.

The last few years have been a whirlwind for the 23-year-old, who says just three years ago he was working for a gas pipeline company and posting videos tricking out his truck on TikTok. After sharing a clip of him singing a song he wrote with his friend Gavin Lucas, everything changed.

“It was really, really weird. All of a sudden, I was in a vocal booth, singing, and then we were writing 24/7, and it’s just never stopped,” he shares with Rolling Stone. “Now this is my life.”

The "Rock and a Hard Place" singer co-wrote 11 of the project's 16 tracks, including the title track, which dropped at the same time of the album's announcement.

Zimmerman is currently opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour alongside Ernest, while Hardy and Parker McCollum will also jump in on a few shows. The global tour runs through Oct. 7.

Religiously the Album is currently available for pre-order and pre-save via a wide variety of digital music providers.