Ben Jones, the actor best known for playing Cooter Davenport on The Dukes of Hazzard, has died. He was 84.

Jones appeared in all seven seasons of the beloved series as Cooter, the good-natured mechanic who became an honorary member of the Duke family and a trusted friend to Bo and Luke.

His wife, Alma Viator, announced his death on social media, revealing that Jones suffered a heart attack while at home.

She said he was "home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees." Jones died just three weeks before his 85th birthday.

More Than Cooter on The Dukes of Hazzard

While Jones will always be closely associated with Cooter, The Dukes of Hazzard was just one part of a long career.

He also appeared in the Burt Reynolds classic Smokey and the Bandit, as well as As the World Turns, along with numerous other television, movie and theater productions.

After the series ended, Jones took his career in a very different direction. He entered politics and served two terms in the United States Congress, representing Georgia's Fourth Congressional District.

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Jones eventually returned to acting while remaining active in political commentary.

Tom Wopat Remembers His 'Dukes' Friend

Following news of Jones' death, tributes began to appear from those who knew and worked alongside him.

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke alongside John Schneider's Bo Duke, was among the first to honor his longtime friend and castmate.

"The Dukes of Hazzard lost another integral part of their cast today," Wopat wrote. "Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business. He will be sorely missed."

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For Dukes of Hazzard fans, Jones will forever be remembered as Cooter—the mechanic behind the wheel, under the hood and always in the Duke family's corner.