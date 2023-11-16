‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Stars Reunite: Will There Be a Reboot?

The stars of The Dukes of Hazzard have reunited, and they're opening up about the possibility of a reboot of the iconic country-themed television show.

Fox News reports that John Schneider (Bo Duke), Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) and Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke) reunited for a group appearance at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con, which took place at the Gallatin Civic Center in Gallatin, Tenn. It was a joyous occasion, Bach says.

"First of all, John and Tom are family," she shares. "I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It's a lot of laughs when we gather."

"We have so much history and know everything about each other," the 69-year-old adds. "Well, pretty much everything. The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. … I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me."

The Dukes of Hazzard ran from 1979 until 1985 on CBS. The show starred Schneider and Wopat as Bo and Luke Duke, two "good old boys," as the show's famous theme song described them, who always lived just a little bit on the wrong side of the law. Bach played their cousin, Daisy, whose skimpy costumes became a part of American pop culture.

Additional cast members from the beloved show were also on hand for the reunion, including Byron Cherry (Coy Duke), Jeff Altman (Hughie Hogg) and Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus Hogg). Ben Jones (Cooter Davenport) and his wife did not attend the reunion, but Bach tells Fox that the couple are "always there in spirit."

The ongoing popularity of the show has set fans speculating about the possibility of a reboot. Bach played coy when Fox asked about it.

"As far as a Dukes reunion, anything is possible," she says.

