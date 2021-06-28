Saturday (June 26) marked two years since Beth Chapman died after a battle with cancer, and her family remembered her with a series of personalized photos, videos and captions that show a unique characteristic of the Dog the Bounty Hunter clan. Even Duane "Dog" Chapman's current fiancée Francie Frane offered her thoughts on Instagram, although the two women never met.

Son Garry Chapman expressed gratitude for the late 51-year-old's love, guidance and expectations for him, saying "I have no doubt you would be proud of me and what I have done."

Garry and Bonnie Chapman are the two kids Beth and Duane share. On Instagram, Bonnie shared a photo representative of a unique relationship described in the caption: The 22-year-old looks to be eating something next to Beth, whose glasses are broken.

Bonnie adds that, as she learns more and more about her mother, she's grateful for the relationship they had and knows her mother would be proud of her.

"Sometimes I really miss you yelling at me for not learning a recipe with you, now I wish I did," she says. "Everyday is tough, but you’ve taught me how to endure. Each year it’ll feel like a new wound, but I know I’ll see you again."

Daughter Cecily, whom Beth gave birth to prior to marrying Duane, also shared a short caption and photo. Duane's daughter Lyssa shared a family memory, too, saying, "We all miss you @mrsdog4real."

Duane Chapman's tribute, meanwhile, was the shortest and by far the most unexpected. While normally emotional, the reality television star just wrote "Beth" beneath a video of her singing and dancing.

Followers of the family have grown used to seeing Duane bawl while talking about his late wife, but it was his new love who shared more tender words.

"Two years ago today You went home to heaven, Your loss was felt across the world," she begins. "Today as we Have You Held Up for the incredible powerful strong woman that You were and the LEGACY You will always carry You are missed and loved dearly Mrsdog4real."

Beth Chapman's declining health and eventual death was detailed during the only season of the reality show Dog's Most Wanted. Along with Duane, she starred in multiple shows, most notably Dog the Bounty Hunter.

