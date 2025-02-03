Beyoncé’s Wardrobe Malfunction Threatened Best Country Album Win at the Grammys

Beyoncé was so stunned to win the Best Country Album Grammy Award that she forgot about the shooting pain in her chest caused by a wardrobe malfunction.

The "16 Carriages" singer wore a champagne-colored, beaded Schiaparelli gown that featured a pattern some compared to the paisleys on a bandana. A charm dangled in the keyhole cutout on her torso, and that obfuscated the problem she was having.

Watch the video of her speech to see if you can spot it, starting at the 5:00 mark. We've also included a closeup photo for inspection.

As Beyoncé accepts the award from Taylor Swift, she turns to speak into the microphone, and that's when the problem becomes clear.

"Queen Mother Beyoncé is just like us with bra wires betraying us popping out unnecessarily," one person writes on X.

"They are undefeated in being a woman’s biggest hater."

You can see the white wire poking her in the breast, and it looks like it stings. Replay the video to find her trying to adjust before taking the stage. Daughter Blue Ivy even tries to help for a brief moment before the superstar brushes it off and walks up the steps to accept.

Beyonce Grammy Dress Stewart Cook, CBS Photo Archive Via Getty Images loading...

She would recover, however. By the time she won Album of the Year at the end of the show, everything was tucked back into place.

Beyoncé won three Grammys on Sunday, to bring her lifetime total to 35. That's the most of any artist ever.

She also has the most Grammy nominations of all time with 99 and with 11 nominations in 2025, she tied for second most in any given year.

