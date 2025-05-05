Despite being a veteran in the industry, Beyonce is learning that what happens on tour doesn't always stay on tour.

The singer has made a quick change to her Cowboy Carter Tour visuals after receiving a cease and desist letter from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The original video — which played on the big screens during her concerts — showed Beyonce as a giant, strutting her stuff down the Strip before stopping at Sin City's newest venue. Crouching down, Beyonce would scoop up the Sphere and hold it in her hand.

After seeing the video on the giant digital boards at her shows, fans went wild, believing this was a hint at an upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Spoiler alert: She's not announcing a residency at the Sphere.

Evidently, the videos didn't sit well with the owner of the Sphere, either, who issued a cease and desist letter to Bey and the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyonce Changes Cowboy Carter Tour Visuals After Cease and Desist Letter

Since news of the legal action broke over the weekend, Beyonce has made a change to her visuals.

Now, instead of holding up the Sphere, she bends down to pick up a large stadium which is assumed to be Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team.

It's very unlikely she will receive the same cease and desist letter from this venue, since she is scheduled to play back-to-back nights there in July. In a way, this is a great way to promote the shows that will wrap up her Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce is touring her country albm, Cowboy Carter, this year. The project is her first full country offering and it was good enough to win her the Grammy for Best Country Album at this year's awards ceremony.