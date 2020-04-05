Big & Rich Release ‘Stay Home’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Listen]

Big & Rich have a musical PSA for you: "Stay Home."

The duo of John Rich and "Big Kenny" Alphin have created a humorous new song with an important message that urges people to stay home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The swing dance-style number speaks to current realities in households across the country such as excessive hand washing, running out of toilet paper and parents going crazy with having their children home all day.

"Stay home / Stay home / No reason in the world for you to roam / We're all in this together / No friend, you ain't alone / All you've gotta do is stay home," the twosome sing over a rollicking melody of upbeat guitar and enthusiastic hand claps. Additionally, the song's clever cover art reflects an issue families know all too well with the image of an empty toilet paper roll sitting on the handle.

"Never thought I'd say this as a songwriter, but the day our new song #StayHome stops being played on country radio will be the best day EVER! The message is important and the music is fun," Rich describes on Twitter.

"We’ll get through this but right now we gotta keep everyone safe. We can all do our part and #StayHome," Alphin encourages.

Big & Rich are currently scheduled to resume live shows in the summer, kicking off June 12 at the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winstead, Minn. They'll also make a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut as part of the Peace, Love and Happy Hour Tour on Sept. 2.