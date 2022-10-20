Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend have sparked engagement rumors after posting a series of pictures on social media. Fans are speculating that the country singer and Australian singer Firerose are engaged after they shared photos to Instagram that appear to show an engagement ring on her left hand.

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18), standing together in front of a background of colorful fall leaves.

"Happy Autumn!" they captioned the post.

But while the setting was beautiful, what really caught IG users' attention was the glittering diamond ring on Firerose's left hand, which certainly appears as if it could be an engagement ring.

A string of comments includes multiple congratulations from people assuming the post is the couple's way of announcing their engagement. People contacted representatives for Cyrus, who offered no comment on the pictures.

Cyrus and Firerose's working relationship dates back to at least the summer of 2021. They released a collaboration titled "New Day" in August of that year, and the singer-songwriter often posted pictures and videos with Cyrus to promote the release.

A source confirmed to People in September of 2022 that Cyrus and Firerose had been dating for "a little while," but didn't start seeing each other until after Cyrus' divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years.

"They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is." that source said. "He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer in April of 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. According to documents TMZ first reported, the couple hadn't lived together in more than two years before the divorce filing.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose first sparked rumors of an engagement in pictures they posted in September. The same source told People at that time that it was "unlikely."