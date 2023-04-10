This oversized pink bunny suit was hilarious enough to warrant an outfit repeat! Blake Shelton once again rocked his full-size pink Easter bunny costume in 2023 — ears and all — for family Easter celebrations with Gwen Stefani and her three sons.

The bunny suit was on full display in a social media post from Stefani in celebration of the holiday. On Monday (April 10), she shared a montage of Easter video clips, including scenes around a family table, Easter baskets and gorgeous spring weather. In the middle of all the fun, Blake the Easter Bunny makes a special appearance, surprising the kids with a hug in his bunny suit and overseeing the traditional Easter egg hunt.

At the end of his clip, Shelton — still in costume — plants a smooch on his pop superstar wife.

"Bunny [Blake Shelton] strikes again!" Stefani writes in the caption of her post. "Hope u had a hoppy easter."

Fans will recall that Shelton first donned the bunny suit for Easter 2022, presumably to bring some joy to the kids at the party (Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, is nine years old). But things took a turn when he tried to pose for a picture with The Voice host Carson Daly's toddler daughter, Goldie, who seemed flat-out terrified by the giant pink bunny costume.

Goldie doesn't make a repeat appearance in the newest bunny suit video, although some older children seem delighted by the costume, running up the stairs to meet Shelton for a hug. However, he just might have creeped out some family pets: The clip montage shows shots of a cat and a dog, neither of whom seem all that enthusiastic about running up to greet the Easter Bunny.

Family life has been a priority for Shelton in recent years, and was one of the driving factors behind his decision to step down from his long-standing coaching role on The Voice after the show wraps Season 23. The singer has said that being a stepdad to Stefani's three kids — whom Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — is a role he takes very seriously.

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth, because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," Shelton reflected in late 2022, as he discusses his reasons for wanting to prioritize family time.