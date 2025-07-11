Blake Shelton joins Noah Cyrus on the bold duet “New Country.”

The country legend takes a backseat spotlight in "New Country," a striking new track from Noah's just-released sophomore album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me.

Shelton is one of four featured guests — alongside Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley, and Bill Callahan — on the deeply personal project.

In a revealing interview with the LA Times, Noah shared how she made the collaboration come to life by writing Shelton a personal letter.

“It was like a God thing telling me you have to reach out to Blake. When I heard that song, it was Blake’s from the beginning. And Blake made it happen,” she said.

Noah added, “It felt like this spiritual thing that was bound to happen — something that was just written up there in the stars was having Blake on this record.”

“New Country”: What the Lyrics Tell Us

The song leans into defiance and reinvention — lyrical lines like, “This is a new country, this is foreign land” and “This is walking through a wildfire… This is learnin’ how to live and not just stay alive” resonate with themes of breaking free and forging a new path.

Shelton’s rich baritone complements Noah’s smoky, aching delivery, evoking shades of her sister Miley.

The duet balances edge with country soul, creating a blend that feels both unexpected and perfectly aligned.

Watch “New Country” Music Video:

Ella Langley and Family Ties

Rising country artist Ella Langley also makes an appearance on the album, on the song “Way of the World.”

Noah's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is featured on the vulnerable track “With You,” a song she revealed to be the first song her dad ever wrote.

But perhaps the most moving moment comes in the album’s final track.

For all the notable guests on I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, the true centerpiece features a member of Noah's family who’s no longer with us.

The haunting spiritual hymn “Apple Tree” closes the album with a heartfelt spoken-word prayer delivered by her grandfather, Ron Cyrus.