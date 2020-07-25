Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani always seem to find a way to make the best out of anything, including an ongoing pandemic. So, it’s really no surprise that the two looked downright blissful during a performance of their new song “Happy Anywhere” on the Today show Friday (July 24).

Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, “Happy Anywhere” is the perfect salve for a country that seems to be tiring of the ongoing battle with COVID-19 and needs a reminder that things aren’t so bad when you are with the one you love.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” Shelton said in a press release about the song. “That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year.”

“Happy Anywhere” serves as a worthy follow-up to their platinum-selling, multi-week chart-topper “Nobody But You,” which was featured on Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,’” said Shelton, who will perform alongside Stefani and Trace Adkins during a one night only concert event on Saturday (July 25) in partnership with Encore Drive-In Nights.

But the performance on the Today show had the couple sitting on a porch, with Stefani sporting a pulled-back ponytail and Shelton sporting a growing mullet.

“That was recorded when I felt like I needed to grow my mullet back, but now seeing that played back, I just think it was terrible,” Shelton observed with a laugh.

Watch their performance in the video at the top of the story.

