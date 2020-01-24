Blake Shelton Knows He’s Not the Sexiest Man Alive: ‘They Screwed Up’

Blake Shelton still has a good sense of humor about being named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2017.

But that could be due to the country star's knack for spouting a little self-deprecating comedy when talking about his many accolades. Regardless, the "God's Country" singer tells CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King that he was just as surprised as anybody when the weekly celebrity rag bestowed him with the honor three years ago.

The amusing admission comes as Shelton appeared alongside longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani on The Gayle King Grammy Special, which aired Thursday (Jan. 23) on CBS. The broadcast was intended to promote the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26), where the pair will perform their charming duet "Nobody But You."

Watch Shelton make light of his Sexiest Man Alive title in the interview clip here.

"I remember I called my manager," the singer remembers. "'They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,' And I'm like, 'Wh— what?!' I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there's gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, 'Man, they're right.' Like, I don't disagree with any of this that I'm hearin'."

Shelton continues, "I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, 'Wait a minute, Blake Shelton's the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?' … Come on, let's face it — they screwed up."

The star doesn't save the mock ridicule solely for himself, however. He extends that same temperament to the current Sexiest Man Alive, pop star John Legend. In an interview last year, Shelton joked that the publication got it wrong when they selected Legend for the annual honor.

"I'm still the sexiest coach on the freakin' Voice," Shelton humorously maintained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He added that he "love[s] People magazine" before quipping, "Everybody has the right to be wrong."

For now, Shelton is psyched to perform alongside Stefani at the upcoming Grammys. Earlier this week, the couple's recent collaboration got a stunning music video that takes fans inside their real-life love story.