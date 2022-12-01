Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist

Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.

"An ATV from Camila," he said, pointing at coach Camila Cabello. "I think that would be great for Camila to buy me."

Cabello responded, saying, "Santa's budget is a little tight this year, I don't know."

Then, as a gift from Coach John Legend, Shelton asked for a pallet — not a case — of the singer's LVE wine.

"Alright, I'm with that," Legend responded.

As for Gwen Stefani's gift, Shelton reasoned that they share everything, so "whatever she buys herself, I'll take."

After hearing Shelton's comment, Stefani asked if she could "redecorate the L.A. house," to which Shelton responded, "This is my retirement!"

Shelton made his retirement wishes clear after the coaches were grappling with what to get him. In a previous interview with ET, Stefani was trying to come up with ideas and said she was thinking of simply giving Shelton "a bag of corn."

"This is crazy 'cause everyone's coming after me for ideas, 'What should we do?' and it's hard, you know, he has everything," she said. "But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that."

Gifts will most likely come after the competition has settled down for the season. The competition is now down to the Top 8 contestants, and Shelton has three team members who are heading into next week. Legend also has three artists remaining, while Stefani and Cabello each have one.