Blake Shelton is sure to keep a steady supply of alcohol on hand during his time in quarantine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country superstar turned to social media to jokingly show off his new crop that's coming in — of vodka.

Shelton posted the humorous photo on Earth Day on Wednesday (April 22), showing a line of bottles of his Smithworks vodka appeating to sprout out of the tilled dirt as he reaches down to show one off.

"My @smithworksvodka is coming along nicely!" he writes to accomoany the picture. "I think I’ll wait till these guys are a gallon before I pick them. Happy #EarthDay everybody."

Shelton has previously joked that he's been "drinking all day" during his time in isolation, but he's also been putting that time to good use. He and longtime love Gwen Stefani have made a series of appearances to promote their latest hit duet," Nobody But You." They performed the song from home during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on April 5, and they also sang the song during an at-home appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 13, during which Stefani gave Shelton's new mullet a trim on-air.

Shelton revealed that he and Stefani had decided he should grow back his mullet in March, as the U.S. was first beginning social distancing measures in response to the pandemic.

"I am growing the mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he tweeted on March 17. "Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned."

Shelton posted the first pictures of his new mullet on March 26.

