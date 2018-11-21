Yep, It’s Official: Bourbon Does Make Bread Pudding Taste Better

Bread pudding might be one of those dishes that you have heard about a number of times throughout your life—but never quite have gotten around to making your own version of it.

Well, today’s your day, because we have a recipe for you that is no ordinary bread pudding. This bread pudding has chocolate in it. And if that alone doesn’t entice you, it also has bourbon in it. Still not convinced? Once it’s ready, you kick it up a notch with something called drunk icing.

Ok, now we have your attention? Thought so. Borrowed from the website “The Foodful,” this recipe for "Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding with Drunk Icing" follows a traditional New Orleans approach to bread pudding. And, in just over 90 minutes, you will have quite the Instagram-worthy dish to impress your family and friends with.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get baking. See below for the recipe, and happy eating!

Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding with Drunk Icing

Ingredients:

Bread Pudding

2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

¼ cup sugar

4 large, cage-free eggs

1 cup half-and-half

1 cup 2% milk

1/3 cup bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups day-old, French-style bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

¼ cup brown sugar

Drunk Icing

4 ounces cream cheese

½ cup confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon bourbon

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

To prepare the bread pudding, preheat oven to 350 degrees.In a large bowl, whisk together butter, white sugar, bourbon and eggs until fully combined.Slowly whisk in milk and half-and-half. Add in bread cubes, chocolate chunks and sprinkle with brown sugar, tossing to coat. Set aside and allow the bread to soak for about 45 minutes, gently stirring once to redistribute liquid. Create a water bath by filling a large, high-sided baking pan with a ¼-inch of water. Pour the bread pudding mixture evenly into individual ramekins and set the ramekins inside the water bath. Bake for about 40 minutes or until the custard has set and the top of the pudding is slightly browned and crispy. Use a toothpick to test the doneness and be careful not to overcook. When the bread pudding is done, drizzle with icing and serve warm.

To make the bourbon drunk icing, mix the cream cheese, confectioners sugar, bourbon, heavy cream and vanilla with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate until needed.

Happy Thanksgiving!