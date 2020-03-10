This Ranch Chicken & Rice Recipe Is the Perfect Comfort Food

When the world is going crazy around you, sometimes you have to step into the kitchen, get some ingredients out of the fridge and make something that feels a little more comfortable and stress-free.

This Ranch Chicken & Rice recipe should do the trick.

Borrowed from our friends at Delish, Ranch Chicken & Rice brings together some down-home ingredients in a dish that is sure to do your heart good. Utilizing ingredients such as chicken thighs, ranch dressing and white rice, this meal is easy to make and easy to enjoy. And yes, you can fancy it up with some spinach and parsley, which is sure to impress anyone you invite over for a meal.

Plus, Tuesday (March 10) is National Ranch Dressing Day … so you kind of have to celebrate, don't you?

Ranch Chicken & Rice Recipe:

Ingredients

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 c. ranch dressing

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, chopped

2 c. low-sodium chicken broth

1 c. white rice

1 c. baby spinach

1/4 c. chopped parsley

Directions

In a large mixing bowl season chicken with salt and black pepper. Add ranch dressing and marinate 5 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Sear chicken skin-side down until golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to medium and add garlic and onion, 2 minutes. Stir in broth and rice and season with salt and pepper. Return chicken to rice mixture, skin-side up. Simmer until rice is tender and chicken cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in baby spinach and parsley and serve.