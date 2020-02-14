Drunken Strawberries Are Your Key to a Romantic Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day, and if you want to do the holiday right, you better be ready to bring on the romance. That’s means you'd better get a gift for your love — and that gift better not come from the gas station on the way home.

Of course, romantic gifts can take many forms, from flowers to candy to mammoth, life-sized stuffed animals that will sit in the corner and haunt you forevermore. But for some, nothing spells romance like a delectable, culinary creation: Strawberries and liquor.

Lots of liquor.

Luckily, our friends at Delish have the perfect recipe to ensure your Valentine’s Day ends up the way you want it to. Drunken Strawberries bring together vodka and rosé for the perfect Valentine’s Day treat. Don’t forget the sugar!

Preparation for this sweet treat is a cinch, but this isn’t one of those recipes when your significant other is on the way home. No, this one takes a little time — the strawberries need to chill in the alcoholic concoction for a good hour in order for them to really take in all of the vodka and rosé.

But trust it, it will definitely be worth the wait.

Drunken Strawberries Recipe:

Ingredients

2 lb. strawberries

2 1/2 c. rosé

1/2 c. vodka

1/2 c. sugar

Directions: In a large bowl, place strawberries. Pour over rosé and vodka and let sit, soaking up the booze, at least 1 hour. Drain in a colander and pat strawberries dry with paper towels. Roll strawberries in sugar and serve.