No Super Bowl Party Should Be Without This Crack Chicken Dip

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and whether you are having friends over or going out on the town, chances are you will be partaking in some sort of chip-and-dip concoction before the day is through.

But here’s the deal – dips can get boring, especially when you have been devouring the same one since the Chicago Bears demolished the New England Patriots all the way back in 1986.

So, since it's a new decade (and neither the Bears nor the Patriots are playing this year)—it just might be time for a new dip. And yes, our friends at Delish.com have the perfect idea. Best known as Crack Chicken Dip, this yummy appetizer combines chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon and a bevy of other not-so-great-for-you ingredients that you just wont be able to put down.

We mean, this dip is downright addictive. And when a dip is this good, don’t skimp on the tortilla chips. Get the good ones—the ones that leave the salt on your hands after you stuff them into your mouth.

And then, proceed to watch the Big Game. Whether rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers, we are sure everyone will agree upon this dish as a winner.

CRACK CHICKEN DIP

Ingredients:

2 c. shredded rotisserie chicken

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. barbecue sauce

1 T. brown sugar

Juice of half a lime

1/4 c. sour cream

2 c. shredded Cheddar

2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 T. Chopped chives

Tortilla chips, for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine chicken, cream cheese, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, lime, sour cream and cheddar in a medium bowl. Mix until evenly combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper, stir to combine then transfer to a baking dish. Top with crumbled bacon and chives.

Bake until warmed through and cheese is bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.