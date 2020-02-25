This King Cake Ring Is Required for Your Mardi Gras Celebration

It’s Mardi Gras, and that means you need to celebrate ... by eating!

But what should you make?

Well maybe, it’s time to get back to the basics this year with a King Cake Ring! Borrowed from our friends at Delish, this new take on the traditional utilizes all the yummy ingredients we have come to know in the traditional Fat Tuesday fare.

But before we go any further, do you know the story of the King Cake? It actually symbolizes the Three Kings' gifts in the Bible. Hiding inside every cake should be a little plastic baby. But what makes this recipe so great is that it’s easier. Instead of taking the time to wait for the dough to rise, this particular recipe utilizes crescent dough. It bakes much better that way.

In addition, this recipe calls for cream cheese, cinnamon sugar, vanilla, Sour Patch Kids candy and powdered sugar. Top that with sanding sugar in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of yellow, purple and green and you have a dish no one will forget.

King Cake Ring Recipe:

Ingredients

6 oz. cream cheese, softened to room temperature (divided)

2 tbsp. cinnamon sugar, divided

1 tsp. vanilla

1 (8-oz.) tube crescent roll dough

Egg wash

1 Sour Patch Kid candy

1/2 c. powdered sugar

2 tbsp. milk

Yellow sanding sugar

Purple sanding sugar

Green sanding sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Make cake: In a medium bowl, beat together 4 tablespoons cream cheese, 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Unroll the sheet of crescent roll dough and pinch perforated edges closed. Spread the cream cheese mixture all over, then roll the dough tightly lengthwise. Slice the log into about 12 individual rolls, then place in a circle, cut side up, overlapping on the baking sheet. Brush with egg wash, sprinkle with more cinnamon sugar, and bake until golden, about 20 minutes. Hide a Sour Patch Kid in the middle of one of the rolls. Meanwhile, make cream cheese icing: In a small bowl, whisk together remaining cream cheese, powdered sugar, and milk. Pour icing over baked crescent ring. Sprinkle all over with sanding sugars.