Crock-Pot Red Wine Hot Cocoa? This Recipe Will Warm You Right Up
There is nothing quite like ending your day with a nice, tall glass of red wine. Heck, even doctors say it’s a good idea! But sometimes, that plain ol' red wine can get boring.
Thankfully, our friends at Delish had a better idea.
In honor of National Drink Wine Day on Tuesday (Feb. 18), try something a little different to honor the holiday. It even gives you an excuse to break out that crockpot hiding in your cupboard.
Joining together a full bottle of your favorite red wine with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, granulated sugar and whole milk, Crock-Pot Red Wine Hot Cocoa is the beverage you have been dreaming of. Finish it off with toasted marshmallows and chocolate shavings and you have the perfect pick-me-up. Plus, this drink won’t only give you a little buzz, but it will warm your heart.
Crock-Pot Red Wine Hot Cocoa Recipe:
Ingredients
2 1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 c. cocoa powder
1/2 c. granulated sugar
Pinch kosher salt
6 c. whole milk
1 (750-ml.) bottle red wine
Toasted marshmallows, for serving
Chocolate shavings, for serving
Directions
- Combine chocolate chips, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, milk and wine in slow cooker. Cook on high for one hour, whisking every 20 minutes.
- Ladle cocoa into mugs and top with toasted marshmallows and chocolate shavings.
- Drink up!
Please Enjoy Country's 100 Best Drinking Songs Responsibly: