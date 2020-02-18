Crock-Pot Red Wine Hot Cocoa? This Recipe Will Warm You Right Up

There is nothing quite like ending your day with a nice, tall glass of red wine. Heck, even doctors say it’s a good idea! But sometimes, that plain ol' red wine can get boring.

Thankfully, our friends at Delish had a better idea.

In honor of National Drink Wine Day on Tuesday (Feb. 18), try something a little different to honor the holiday. It even gives you an excuse to break out that crockpot hiding in your cupboard.

Joining together a full bottle of your favorite red wine with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, granulated sugar and whole milk, Crock-Pot Red Wine Hot Cocoa is the beverage you have been dreaming of. Finish it off with toasted marshmallows and chocolate shavings and you have the perfect pick-me-up. Plus, this drink won’t only give you a little buzz, but it will warm your heart.

Crock-Pot Red Wine Hot Cocoa Recipe:

Ingredients

2 1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 c. cocoa powder

1/2 c. granulated sugar

Pinch kosher salt

6 c. whole milk

1 (750-ml.) bottle red wine

Toasted marshmallows, for serving

Chocolate shavings, for serving

Directions

Combine chocolate chips, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, milk and wine in slow cooker. Cook on high for one hour, whisking every 20 minutes. Ladle cocoa into mugs and top with toasted marshmallows and chocolate shavings. Drink up!