Partaking in a mimosa just doesn’t happen every day. For most, sipping the champagne and orange juice concoction usually comes at the same time as someone is celebrating a holiday or a special occasion.

Lucky for us, National Margarita Day is a special day!

Celebrated every year on Feb. 22, National Margarita Day is a time when the world comes together to pay homage to the celebratory cocktail that was actually first created in 1938 in Mexico. But let’s face it – a plain old margarita can get boring year after year.

Therefore, feel free to turn things up this year with a Mimosa Margarita! Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, a Mimosa Margarita joins together orange juice with tequila, champagne and lime juice to create a one-of-a-kind drink. Of course, don’t forget some lime and orange wedges, along with coarse salt, to make it extra fancy!

Do you have to only drink this one with your morning toast? Not at all! This drink is perfect any time of the day, as long as someone else is driving!

MIMOSA MARGARITAS

Ingredients

2 c. orange juice

1/2 c. tequila

1/4 c. lime juice

Lime wedge, for rimming glasses

Coarse salt, for rimming glasses

1 bottle champagne or Prosecco

Orange and lime slices for serving

Directions

In a pitcher, combine orange juice, tequila, and lime juice and stir to combine. Rim glass rims with lime and dip in salt. Pour in orange juice mixture and top off with champagne or Prosecco. Add sliced oranges and limes to glasses and serve.