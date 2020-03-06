This Oreogasm Skillet Brownie Is What You Deserve After a Long Week

When the world seems to be falling apart around you, chocolate will help. This Oreogasm Skillet Brownie recipe absolutely ensures everything will be okay.

National Oreo Day on Friday (March 6) is the perfect day to consume this loaded dessert.

Combining mouthwatering ingredients such as brownie batter, vanilla frosting and crushed Oreo cookies, this Oreogasm Skillet Brownie is culinary perfection. The best part of the recipe — which comes courtesy of our friends at Delish — is that it can be completed in less than 40 minutes … in a skillet!

Yes, this whole concoction can be made within a single skillet, which means you will only have one thing to wash when you are through.

And let's face it, that’s important when you just want to get down to stuffing your face.

Oreogasm Skillet Brownie Recipe:

Ingredients

1 batch brownie batter

20 Oreo cookies

1/2 c. vanilla frosting

1/2 c. crushed Oreo cookies, divided

3 scoops vanilla ice cream

Warm hot fudge, for drizzling

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large cast-iron or oven-proof skillet, pour half of the brownie batter and spread to cover bottom of pan. Add a layer of Oreos and top with remaining brownie batter. Dollop spoonfuls of vanilla frosting and, using a toothpick, drag the tip through the frosting and batter to create swirl. Top with half the crushed Oreos and bake until cooked through and a toothpick comes out with only a few moist crumbs, 22 to 24 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes, then top with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and remaining crushed Oreos. Serve immediately.