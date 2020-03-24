This Skillet Chicken Parmesan Dip Will Make Your Isolation Easier

Life ain’t easy, especially right now — but a trip to the kitchen can help put things in perspective.

March 23 was National Chip & Dip Day, and you're quarantined — it's the perfect time to put together a little chip and dip recipe to brighten everyone’s spirits.

Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, this Skillet Chicken Parmesan Dip brings together all those yummy ingredients of your favorite Italian dish into a dip that can easily be shared with the people you love the most.

And while the recipe may call for Italian bread for dipping, we think tortilla chips would be another perfect option, don’t you think? The best thing is the fact that the whole dip can be made right there in that old black skillet you have had in your drawer for years....just waiting for a dish like this..

CHICKEN PARMESAN DIP

Ingredients:

1 package cream cheese (or ricotta, if preferred)

1 1/2 c. marinara sauce

2 tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

4 breaded chicken tenders

2/3 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

1 loaf Italian bread, for dipping

Directions: