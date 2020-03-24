This Skillet Chicken Parmesan Dip Will Make Your Isolation Easier
Life ain’t easy, especially right now — but a trip to the kitchen can help put things in perspective.
March 23 was National Chip & Dip Day, and you're quarantined — it's the perfect time to put together a little chip and dip recipe to brighten everyone’s spirits.
Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, this Skillet Chicken Parmesan Dip brings together all those yummy ingredients of your favorite Italian dish into a dip that can easily be shared with the people you love the most.
And while the recipe may call for Italian bread for dipping, we think tortilla chips would be another perfect option, don’t you think? The best thing is the fact that the whole dip can be made right there in that old black skillet you have had in your drawer for years....just waiting for a dish like this..
CHICKEN PARMESAN DIP
Ingredients:
1 package cream cheese (or ricotta, if preferred)
1 1/2 c. marinara sauce
2 tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese
4 breaded chicken tenders
2/3 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
1 loaf Italian bread, for dipping
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350F.
- As it heats, spread the cream cheese on the bottom of a pie plate. Pour half of the marinara over it, then add the Parmesan cheese and chicken tenders. Top with the remaining marinara, then add a layer of mozzarella cheese.
- Place in the oven and bake for about 20-22 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the dip is bubbly. (Though the chicken tenders are already cooked, if they're the frozen kind, you want to cook the dip long enough to thoroughly heat the tenders.)
- Serve warm with slices of Italian bread or bread sticks.