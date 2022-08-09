Brandi Carlile, Parker McCollum + More Coming to ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48

Legendary performance series Austin City Limits is set to return this fall for its 48th season. Beginning Oct. 1, artists will once again grace the ACL stage, kicking off with a performance from Brandi Carlile.

It'll be Carlile's third appearance on the show, and backed by a nine-piece band, she's set to deliver a performance that will spotlight her latest album, In These Silent Days, as well as revisiting highlights from across the span of her career.

After Carlile's kick-off performance, a new episode of ACL will air live weekly on PBS, and will be available to watch on the channel's website. The show has announced the lineup for the first half of Season 48, and there are an array of country acts included in the schedule.

Parker McCollum hits the stage Oct. 29, making what will be his first-ever ACL appearance. To make the event even more special, he will be joined by another Texas native — Robert Earl Keen — who recently announced his retirement from touring and will make one final ACL appearance during this episode.

Another ACL veteran, Lyle Lovett, is returning this season as well; he and his Large Band will hit the stage Nov. 5 for their first performance on the stage in 10 years. Performers for the second half of ACL's 48th season will be announced at a later date. Here is the lineup for the first half of the season:

Austin City Limits Season 48 Broadcast Lineup:

Oct. 1: Brandi Carlile

Oct. 8: Japanese Breakfast/Arlo Parks

Oct. 15: Sylvan Esso/Lucius

Oct. 22: Allison Russell/The Weather Station

Oct. 29: Parker McCollum/Robert Earl Keen

Nov. 5: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Nov. 12: Cimafunk and The Tribe