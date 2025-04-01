Brantley Gilbert has stopped his shows in the past for various reasons — including the birth of one of his children — but recently he put things on pause for one of his team members to propose.

The country singer shared a video of the moment on social media.

Gilbert claims he is having technical difficulties and requests the help of Brandon, who works on his team. But things get a little fishy when he invited Brandon's girlfriend Lia to the stage to aid in fixing the problem.

"Sorry, this may be a little unprofessional, but this is one of my guy's girlfriends here. She's gonna kinda help us figure this out," he tells the crowd.

He leads her to the center of the stage and has her face the audience as she looks at his "broken" transmitter for his inner ear monitors. That's when Brandon, who is behind them, drops down to one knee.

It doesn't take long for Lia to turn around and realize what's happening. The crowd goes nuts as she crumples down onto the stage.

Eventually, she composes herself enough to walk over to Brandon and eagerly accept his proposal.

Brantley Gilbert Helps Fan With Proposal

It's not the first time Gilbert has helped someone pose the life-changing question to their significant other. He's been involved in special moments before, like in 2017 when a fan named Justin proposed to his girlfriend Julia.

The country hitmaker has also had to stop his show for other reasons. In Nov. 2024, Gilbert abruptly interrupted his show in order to deliver his own baby. His wife Amber went into labor mid-show while on the tour bus. Not only was he there for the delivery, he was an active participant helping their midwife in the entire process.

The experience was wild, no doubt, and Gilbert says the couple are officially done having children.