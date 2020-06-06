Breland joins Chase Rice and Lauren Alaina for a collaboration on his latest song, "In the Woulds."

On May 22, the recording artist who went viral earlier this year with his breakout single “My Truck” released his self-titled debut EP. Following in the footsteps of the massive success of the sound of “Old Town Road,” Breland is a little country, a little hip-hop and a little pop.

We just call him addictive.

Some of country music's hottest artists right now have already showed their support for the rising star. Both Rice and Alaina lend their vocals to “In the Woulds,” a pulsing song that is included on Breland’s new EP. Sam Hunt has also worked with the Atlanta-based singer for a remix of “My Truck.”

"Having started my career as a songwriter, I’m so excited to be able to share my first body of work with the world as an artist," shares the 24 year old sensation in a recent press release about the project, for which he co-wrote all seven tracks. "This EP gave me the opportunity to write in a new sonic territory, and I hope it helps open people’s minds up to what the future of country crossover music can be."

The singer-songwriter’s current music was shaped by a somewhat eclectic group of artists, including the Beatles, Rascal Flatts, Prince and Stevie Wonder. After attending Georgetown University, the New Jersey born artist began collaborating with rappers including Elhae and YK Osiris.

