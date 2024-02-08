Fox News host Bret Baier sure knows how to live the good life. The popular conservative pundit has had several lavish homes in different parts of the country, and pictures show he's been living like royalty over the years.

Baier is currently in the process of selling his former main residence, a 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 16,250-square-foot estate in Washington, D.C., for $31.9 million after making the decision to move to Florida full-time.

Baier and his wife bought the property for $5.4 million in 2018 and built their massive mansion, which they modeled after Chateau du Grand-Lucé in France.

Baier and his wife also recently sold their previous Florida residence, a 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,162-square-foot estate in Palm Beach. They listed the lavish property for just under $16.5 million in June of 2023, then reduced the price to $15.9 million in October of 2023 after it did not attract a buyer.

The couple sold the stunning estate for $13.49 million in January 2024, and they reportedly upsized to a $37 million estate that's also located in Palm Beach.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Bret Baier's incredible real estate holdings.

