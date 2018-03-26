Brett Young Named 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year

Brett Young learned from ACM Awards host Reba McEntire that he's 2018 New Male Vocalist of the Year ahead of the official awards show. Caught off guard by the news — and call from the icon — he could only spout his gratitude.

"I get the honor of calling you this morning to let you know that you've won the ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year," she tells him.

He was shocked, responding in the adorable clip above: "Stop it. Are you serious?"

"Congratulations! Tell your gang hi for me and I'm very proud of you," McEntire responds.

Young goes on to promise he'll be in attendance at the 53rd annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas in a couple weeks, and that "I would't miss it for the world, especially now!"

There is surely no better way to start the day, and as McEntire offered one more congratulations and then hung up, Young sat on the sofa in disbelief. Staring at his phone, a big smile soon takes over his face.

This is his first-ever ACM Award, but it isn't his first accolade — the singer has been met with massive success since releasing his self-titled debut album last year. His first single, "Sleep Without You," hit No. 1 and went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. He was named a member of the inaugural class of Taste of Country RISERS i 2017, and his follow-up single, "In Case You Didn't Know," also rose to the top of the charts (and is now certified 3x platinum). Young's third single, "Like I Loved You," shows similar success as it also landed at No. 1 while his current hit, "Mercy," is poised to do the same.

The 2018 ACM Awards air on CBS at 8PM ET on April 15.

