Brett Young Enlists Colbie Caillat for ‘White Christmas’ [Listen]

Although it's just barely fall, Brett Young and Colbie Caillat are already dreaming of a white Christmas. In preparation for the holiday season, Caillat joins Young on a warm rendition of the holiday classic "White Christmas."

Caillat opens the iconic song before being joined by the "In Case You Didn't Know" singer. From there, the pair take turns exchanging verses against a calming instrumental backdrop.

Toward the end of the song, Young and Caillat beautifully layer their voices to create the ideal Christmas soundtrack. Press play below to hear the duo's take on the holiday classic:

Young and Caillat's "White Christmas" appears on Young's recently released album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics. In addition to Caillat, a solo artist and former member of Gone West, the record also features Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker and producer Dann Huff; other songs included on the project are “Silver Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Fans hungry for more Young Christmas content shouldn't have to wait long. According to a press release, CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends is slated to air in the coming weeks. Of the project, Young says he was looking to do something a little different with each song and let the lo-fi sound of "Silver Bells" lead the way.

Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics is available for purchase now. Young is scheduled to be out on the road, headlining his The Weekends Tour, until mid-December.