Brett Young has announced a special, one-off, co-headlining show with Gavin DeGraw. The concert will take place at the Joint in Las Vegas, Nev., on March 22.

Young and DeGraw have been friends for over a decade; DeGraw even co-wrote and sang on Young's song "Chapters," which is featured on his Ticket to L.A. album. However, this show will be the first time that the friends share the stage as co-headliners.

"I was a geeky fan who basically stalked and idolized him. I saw 13 shows in one year, and I went as far as Hawaii for one of them," Young tells Rolling Stone of his love for DeGraw's music. "Two different times after his shows, we ran into each other and … he was like, 'Dude, I don't like Hawaii. I don't really know anybody that well. I'm staying at this place. You want to have a beer after the show?"

"U2 and Pearl Jam played the next night. We ended up all going to that concert and hanging out, exchanging information. We've been buddies ever since," Young continues. "It was that really unlikely thing where an over-the-top male fan doesn't creep you out [and] you actually become friends with him."

The admiration between the two is mutual: On his social media accounts, DeGraw says the March co-headlining show is Las Vegas is "gonna be a blast."

Young's current single, "Here Tonight," continues to climb the country charts, with more than 65 million streams to date. He co-wrote the single alongside Ben Caver, Justin Ebach and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum.