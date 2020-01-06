At the top of Brett Young's resolutions list for 2020 is being a present father.

Young and his wife Taylor became parents in 2019 when they welcomed daughter Presley in October. And though the country crooner will be embarking on a headlining tour this year, fatherhood and family will still remain priority.

"There won't be a [New Year's resolution] that doesn't involve being a better dad," Young determines (quote via the Boot). "I love what I do for a living, and I love that it provides for this beautiful new family, but I don't wanna miss out on a single thing, either."

Young is about to set out on his Chapters Tour, which will keep him on the road for roughly four months, but he still plans on finding a balance between work life and home life. He goes on to rave about Taylor, citing her as a supportive spouse who understands the time-consuming nature and passion he has for his job as an artist.

"I think the balance is that, depending on the person that you're with and that you're sharing your life with, you just don't wanna push their limits. Luckily for me, I'm with somebody that's very understanding and supportive," he says. "I don't think there is an actual balance, but doing our best to find some semblance of one that works so that I don't have to miss watching her grow up."

The Chapters Tour begins on Jan. 30 in Knoxville, Tenn. and concludes on May 9 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. Young's guitarist, Matt Ferranti, will be the opening act.