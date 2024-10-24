Brittany Mahomes Is on a Quest to Avoid ‘Mom Butt’ — See Her Workout!

While Brittany Mahomes is expecting her third child with husband, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she's got one thing on her mind: Mom butt. And how to avoid it.

The Kansas City Chiefs' wife has been hitting the gym throughout her pregnancy and thanks to her personal trainer Kirsty Rae, we've got some insight as to what Mahomes is doing to keep her glutes peachy.

What Is Mom Butt?

To put it simply, mom butt is what can happen in pregnancy and motherhood when the glute muscles are not engaged on a regular basis. Like any other muscle, your cheeks can atrophy, causing a loss of shape and mass.

Rae shared a video in her Instagram stories of Mahomes doing glute exercises on a cable machine and explained her method for preventing mom butt.

“Many women experience what’s called ‘mom butt’ during and after pregnancy, which happens when the glutes lose shape and muscle mass,” she writes on the video. “This is often due to changes in posture and how we move as our bodies adjust to pregnancy. But it doesn't have to be that way."

“By focusing on glute engagement and maintaining strength training, you can actually continue to build muscle," she continues. "It’s all about proper movement, posture, and progressive overload.”

Screenshot of Brittany Mahomes doing glute kickbacks at the gym Instagram loading...

Brittany Mahomes Is a Gym Rat

Mahomes has been diligent in taking care of herself throughout her pregnancies and beyond. She has shared her workouts on social media, and fans were able to see the results of her labor when she posed for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue earlier this year.

The soon-to-be mom of three confesses she only had a week's notice before the photoshoot.

"People have asked me a lot what I did in the gym to get 'Swimsuit Ready.' Fun fact - I shot for @si_swimsuit on literally a week’s notice," she shared alongside one of her workout videos.

"I always preach that staying consistent in the gym and fueling my body well is what helps me be the best version of myself year-round, not just during swimsuit season!" she adds.