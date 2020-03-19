Brooks & Dunn Reschedule 2020 Reboot Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Brooks & Dunn fans will have to wait until late summer to see the duo's first headlining tour in nearly a decade. The Reboot 2020 Tour has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Country Music Hall of Famers become the latest to cancel or postpone tour dates out of concerns for health and public safety. They were set to play outdoor venues nationwide beginning in May, but dates in May, June and July have now been slotted between and after existing dates in August and September. The tour will now run through Oct. 30 in Dallas, Texas. See an updated list of Brooks & Dunn tour dates below.
While it's not known how long people will be encouraged to social distance, August is beyond most of the most conservative estimates based on how the coronavirus has spread and been contained in other countries. The new tour is Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn's first since their 2010 farewell tour.
A popular residency with Reba McEntire continues into 2020, with shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace slated later this year, though some dates were recently postponed. In 2019 they also played select festivals nationwide, including the Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter, N.Y.
Brooks & Dunn 2020 Summer Reboot Tour Dates:
Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 25 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 23 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 24 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Oct. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Oct. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
