Brooks & Dunn fans will have to wait until late summer to see the duo's first headlining tour in nearly a decade. The Reboot 2020 Tour has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Country Music Hall of Famers become the latest to cancel or postpone tour dates out of concerns for health and public safety. They were set to play outdoor venues nationwide beginning in May, but dates in May, June and July have now been slotted between and after existing dates in August and September. The tour will now run through Oct. 30 in Dallas, Texas. See an updated list of Brooks & Dunn tour dates below.

While it's not known how long people will be encouraged to social distance, August is beyond most of the most conservative estimates based on how the coronavirus has spread and been contained in other countries. The new tour is Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn's first since their 2010 farewell tour.

A popular residency with Reba McEntire continues into 2020, with shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace slated later this year, though some dates were recently postponed. In 2019 they also played select festivals nationwide, including the Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter, N.Y.

Brooks & Dunn 2020 Summer Reboot Tour Dates:

Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 25 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Oct. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

