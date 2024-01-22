Brooks & Dunn to Serve Another Round of Reboot Tour Dates in 2024
Brooks & Dunn are at it again! The duo recently announced the 2024 leg of their Reboot Tour with 22 summer dates across North America.
The trek will begin in West Palm Beach, Fla. on May 3 and will continue through Aug. 10, when it wraps in Welch, Minn. This time around, David Lee Murphy and Ernest will serve as special guests. Fan club members can access pre-sale tickets on Tuesday (Jan. 23) with general sale tickets becoming available on Friday (Jan. 26).
"REBOOT 2024 TOUR comin’ to a city near you," the two write on social media. "Bringing our good friends @davidleemurphy and @ernest615!"
Brooks & Dunn first launched the Reboot Tour in 2021 and have maintained the show as a yearly tradition ever since. The tour was initially a way to celebrate the 2019 Reboot album, featuring the duo re-recording some of their biggest hits with an array of A-list country stars from the next generation. Each installment of the Reboot Tour has featured a younger artist or two as opening acts.
Brooks & Dunn's 2024 Reboot Tour Dates:
May 3 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 11 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
May 16 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
May 17 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
May 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
June 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
June 6 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
June 7 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 8 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 13 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
June 15 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
June 20 - Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 21 - Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre
June 22 - London, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
June 27 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview State at SPAC
June 28 - Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center
June 29 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre
