Brothers Osborne took the stage in the center of the crowd at the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2, raising a ruckus with their tune “It Ain’t My Fault.” The guys brought their signature gritty country-rock vibe to Las Vegas in full force, grabbing the audience from the first note.

T.J. Osborne’s deep, drawling vocals shape the song’s character immediately and the band was off to the races, fans bouncing with the beat and clapping along. The brothers got the rest of the arena in on the action when the chorus hit, and the whole place turned into a party.

Though they weren’t able to play the full song, the audience was left well aware of why the duo won the award for New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year, which they accepted immediately afterward.

“We wanna thank our fans, so much. We never get to thank our fans,” John Osborne said. “If you guys keep showing up, we’ll keep showing up forever. We will never ever take this for granted.”

T.J., having gotten a chance to thank a few people earlier in the show, took a different approach.

“I wanna say thanks to my dog Cookie for always loving me when I come back home. That’s it,” he said, deadpan, then waved at the crowd. “Thanks for coming out. Let’s party!"

Brothers Osborne also took home Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards.