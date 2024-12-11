With all of the hype surrounding the return of McDonald's Snack Wrap, Burger King must have been feeling left out.

Not to be outdone on nostalgia, BK just announced that it is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, as well: BK Melts are returning on Dec. 19 to locations across America.

If you need a little refresher on what the BK Melts are, you are in the right place.

Say welcome to the Bacon Melt, Classic Melt and Shroom n' Swiss melt. All three come on toasted bread with two Whopper Jr. patties, because why have one when you can have two?

Also, each one will have an abundance of melted cheese on top, because America, right?

Burger King Burger King loading...

Now, the extra juicy details: The Bacon Melt has bacon and caramelized onions. The Classic Melt is the same, but without bacon. And if you're living on the edge and want to go the fungus and cheese route, the Shroom n' Swiss Melt has Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms and Burger King's Royal sauce.

The BK Melts originally debuted in 2022 and were very well received, but went away.

This seems to be a turbo move in response to McDonald's and all of the positive press they have gotten as of late. These two chain restaurants have been going at each other like siblings since 1955.

23 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess