Burger King executives have admitted that their King mascot was “creepy” and say they’re moving past that era in favor of a more family-friendly image.

The fast-food chain acknowledges that its family-unfriendly reputation was largely tied to the “Creepy King” mascot, which debuted in 2004 and was eventually retired in 2011.

Burger King executives admitted that the mascot’s unsettling image alienated some customers, particularly families with young children.

“We had a number of learnings from ‘Creepy King,’ and we’ve moved away from him because he had limited appeal,” Burger King CMO Joel Yashinsky told reporters.

That’s not the only thing Burger King is doing to bring families back into their restaurants.

Restaurant Business reports that Burger King is actually going in the opposite direction of most other major fast-food players by adding back more family-friendly elements to their locations, like playgrounds and menu items that focus on younger eaters.

At its recent franchise convention, Burger King unveiled a new modular play system for children under 10. The setup features a maze of tunnels and towers designed to look like a beige-and-orange castle, complete with quick slides and a ball pit.

Unlike McDonald’s, which became known for its PlayPlace playgrounds, Burger King never built a strong reputation for in-store play areas. The move comes as McDonald’s scales back on its playgrounds, creating a notable shift in how the two chains approach family-friendly spaces.

Burger King locations are also slated for renovations as the chain enters its next phase of business, aiming to close the gap with its biggest competitor, McDonald’s.

How Many Burger King Locations in America?

According to Scrape Hero there are around 7,000 Burger King locations here in America.

Get our free mobile app

How Much Does a Whopper Cost?

The standard price for a Whopper at Burger King nowadays is between $7 and $9, depending on location and other factors.

These Country Stars Have Battled Cancer Cancer touches almost every family at some point, and country stars are no exception. Tragically, some of them have died of their illnesses. Read on to learn the stories behind stars who have faced cancer diagnoses. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak